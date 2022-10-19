Chelsea Jeffers

Chelsea Jeffers was one of three Central batters to have two hits in a 9-0 win over Cherokee Bluff on Tuesday in the first round of Super Regionals. As of midday Wednesday, Central and Heard County were both one win from advancing to the state tournament in Columbus.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Four area softball teams began the Super-Regional round of GHSA playoffs on Tuesday. Central and Heard County both had big wins, while Haralson County and Temple both finished the first day with one win and one loss. Bowdon, Bremen, Carrollton, Mt. Zion and Villa Rica will begin their respective Super-Regional tournaments today (Thursday, Oct. 20).

Central

