Central High School 2021 graduate, Naomi Norbraten, recently stopped by CHS to speak with current juniors and seniors about her college experience at one of the country’s top institutions of higher learning, Yale University..
Early in 2020, Norbraten was awarded a full academic scholarship to Yale. Currently in her junior year of study at the New Haven, Conn. school, she is working toward degrees in astrophysics and molecular biology.
Norbraten was the recipient of a QuestBridge Award. QuestBridge is a national non-profit program based in Palo Alto, Calif. that connects exceptional, high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to the nation’s top colleges. By recruiting, developing, and motivating these students, QuestBridge aims to help talented students attend the nation’s best colleges and to support them to achieve success in their respective careers and communities.
Born in Miami, Fla,, Norbraten moved to Carrollton when she was 10 years old. She enjoys reading, sewing and cooking and was an active member of the Drama Club and Academic Team. While at Central High School she maintained the top spot in her class and graduated as the class valedictorian.
One of her favorite pastimes is stargazing and keeping track of constellation cycles, planet positions and meteor showers.
A student attending the meeting with Naomi, Emanuel Armira, said, “Listening to her experience, learning details about the path she took and knowing where she is now really gave me the feeling that I could be successful through QuestBridge.”
“As a junior I’m ready to take that next step, and going to one of our country’s best academic institutions has always been a dream of mine. QuestBridge truly opens the door for students like me to have a better opportunity to find a prestigious college that suits me,” Amira said.
