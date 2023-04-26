Central girls win region track title, boys place second

Central senior Janea Adams placed first in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes as the Lady Lions captured a region championship at Southeast Whitfield High School on Tuesday. Her 200-meter win was decided by just one one-hundredth of a second.

 Photo by Stephanie Bowen

Competing at Southeast Whitfield this week, Central's girls' track and field captured a region championship while the boys team ended in second place overall.

The Lady Lions had eight individual first-place finishes and won three out of four of the relay events on their way to a region title.

Trending Videos