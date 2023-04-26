Central girls win region track title, boys place second

Competing at Southeast Whitfield this week, Central's girls' track and field captured a region championship while the boys team ended in second place overall.
The Lady Lions had eight individual first-place finishes and won three out of four of the relay events on their way to a region title.
The boys team had four different individual first-place finishes and finished second to Cedartown, who ended the day with eight individual region champs and won all four relays.
Girls Track Events
Janea Adams earned two first-place finishes in sprint finals, winning the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.78 and the 200 meters with a time of 26.88, beating out the second place finisher by one one-hundredth of a second.
In the 400-meter finals, Kamry McEwen took home first place running a 1:02.65 time with Leiana Rogers Grady and Sarah North also taking top-eight spots.
Central took the top three spots in both the 1600 meters and the 3200 meters, all by the same runners in the same order.
In the 1600, Lorelei Daugherty took first running a 5:40.01, followed by Lucy Barker at 5:42.17 and Karley Bowen at 6:00.68. In the 3200, Daugherty took first with a 12:38.96, followed by Barker at 12:43.50 and Bowen at 13:01.94.
Central freshman Maddy Tucker took over the 100-meter hurdles, winning the finals with a 16.64 time, one full second ahead of second place. Another Central freshman, Journee Schofield, nearly took the 300-meter hurdles running a 50.58 for second place.
Central's relay team won the 4x100, the 4x200 and the 4x800, while placing second to Sonoraville in the 4x400.
Girls Jumps
After winning the 100-meter hurdles, Tucker also won the high jump finals with a height of 5-02.00. In the long jump, freshman Khyla Bell was Central's highest finisher in second place, jumping 16-02.00.
Central missed the top three in the triple jump, as Ava Donaldson, Tucker, and Chancie Powers finished fourth through sixth place, respectively.
In the pole vault, senior Em Jones took home the first place honors, clearing 9-06.00, and teammate Lucy Wilkinson was in second at 9-00.00.
Girls Throws
Senior Kayli Miller placed third in both the discus and the shot put, throwing 113 even in the discus and 33-07.00 in the shot put. Teammate Reagan Reeves also had a notable day, placing fourth in the discus at 94-08.00 and eighth in the shot put at 26-11.50.
Boys Track Events
Cedartown earned many of their points from sprints, winning the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m events, but in most cases, Central was right on their heels.
Central's Josh Johnson and Zion Higgins both finished in the top eight in the 100 meters, Johnson in fifth and Higgins in seventh. In the 200 meters, Jonaz Walton was second in the prelims but fell to third in the finals, running a 23.14.
Zyleigh Person cracked the top three for Central in the 400 meters, running 53.39. The Lions did not have any athletes to qualify for the 800 meter finals.
Central got significant contributions from their long-distance runners, as Parker Ferguson and Casey Thornton took the top two spots in both the 1600 and the 3200 meters. Ferguson won the 1600 running 4:40.93 followed by Thornton at 4:41.38, and it was the same case in the 3200 with times of 9:53.81 and 9:54.02.
Juliz Walton was Central's only placer in the 110 hurdles, running 15.84 for fifth place, while Owen Wilkinson and Isaiah McMichael both placed in the 300 meter hurdles, running 44.35 and 45.20 for fifth and seventh place, respectively.
Central's 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams both placed second, running 43.24 and 1:34.65.
Boys Jumps
Kade Turner and McMichael both made the top eight in the high jump. Turner was in a three-way tie for second place at 6-00.00, while McMichael was sixth at 5-08.00.
Cedartown took the top three spots in the long jump, but Devan Powell put up a top-five finish for Central in fifth at 20-03.00.
In the triple jump, Powell, Decarlos Williams, and Kameron Edge all made the top six, with Edge finishing in second at 42-04.00.
Central's Owen Wilkinson won the pole vault, clearing 13-08.00, over two feet above the next-highest placer. Teammates Daelin Smith and Noah Carnes also placed in the top four.
Boys Throws
Another highlight of Central's region runner-up finish was the shot put, as Juliuz Walton took home first place, throwing 49-05.5 to win by a narrow margin, with second place being 49-01.00.
In the discus, Malaki Massey was Central's highest placement in fourth with a 135-02.00 toss.
