The Central Lady Lions cross country team ran home with a first-place finish in the Alexander/ASICS Class 4A-5A title Saturday in Fairburn
Central’s first five runners finished in the top 21 to claim the team title in the 5K race.
Loreli Daugherty (21:37) was ninth, Anna Ayers (21:57) was 12th, Lucy Barker (22:08) was 14th, Hannah Hembree (22:25) and Bella Abernathy (22:26) was 21st.
The Central boys were eighth in the Class 4A-5A division.
Parker Ferguson (17:35) was 12th, Clint Rainwater (19:96) was 47th, Benjamin Haralson (19:29) was 56th and Matthew Trotti (20:38) was 73rd.
Carrollton ran in the championship division in both the boys and girls races.
The boys squad finished 22nd and the girls squad 30th.
Leading the way for the Trojans was Noah Martinson (16:52) who finished 75th. Jeb Jackson (16:54) was 81st, Daniel Neill (17:16) was 112th, Nathan Moseley (17:45) was 151st and Hudson Blackmon (18:01) was 170th.
MaryPayton Rogers (21:32) was the first across the line for the line for the Lady Trojans, finishing 130th.
Georgia Noori (21:49) was 146th, Alexia Walter (21:59) was 154th, Gracey Whipple (22:11) was 165th and Jaylan Rooks (22:23) was 173rd.
