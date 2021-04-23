On the strength of a three-set doubles victory, the Central High girls tennis team advanced to the GHSA Class 4A Elite 8 this week. The Lady Lions, coming into the Georgia High School Association playoffs as Region 7-4A champions and thus able to play at home, topped Madison County High 3-1 and has a quarterfinal matchup with Bainbridge High, which will also be in Carrollton though a date had yet to be set.
At No. 2 singles, Anna Cheatwood beat Jamie Dixon 6-3, 6-0. It was at No. 1 doubles that Central’s Addison Denney and Ellie Robinson and Madison’s Anna Cowart and Karsyn Daniels went to a third set. The host pair lost the first 4-6 but came back to win the second 6-2. The tight third set went to the Lady Lions 7-5.
At No. 2 doubles Ella Robinson and Laney Duffey of Central defeated Addison Peeples and Reece Williams 7-5, 6-3. Madison Count won the No. 1 singles match 6-4, 7-5, but Central’s three wins automatically stopped the team match as it was best 3-of-5. Central’s No. 3 singles Kira Babbs won her first set 6-0 but the match was not completed.
In other GHSA state tennis results, Madison County defeated Central in the Class 4A boys second round 3-1. In Class 2A boys, Model defeated Bremen High 3-1. In Class 6A girls John’s Creek defeated Carrollton High 3-0 and in Class 2A girls Bremen shut out Pepperell 3-0.
