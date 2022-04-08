Central took on the Ridgeland Panthers in region play on Thursday. The Lions put up a whopping 15 runs on 15 hits in just three innings, including a Brandon Musick two-run homer, forcing a 15-0 run-rule win.
Ridgeland started the game at the plate, batting against Central pitcher Sam Turner. The Panthers were able to get one hit in the first inning, but Turner got three strikeouts to put Central on offense.
That was when the Lions put up their first big inning of the night, with six runs in the bottom of the first. Hayden Manson, Jacob Muse and Brandon Musick all had RBI singles to highlight the inning. Asher Hamilton also drove in a run thanks to a shortstop error by Ridgeland’s Curtis Wells.
Up 6-0, Central’s Turner forced a three-up-three-down sequence in the top of the second, starting with another strikeout and ending with a centerfield fly out and a groundout to shortstop Blake Ivy.
The Lions turned around and put up eight more runs in the bottom of the second, including a Musick two-run homer. Among several significant hits for the inning, Muse had a triple just before Musick’s homer, and Dillon Smith had a pair of doubles in the inning. Smith led the Lions at the plate with four hits on four at-bats.
After the big second inning, it was 14-0, and Turner saw another three outs from the mound, setting the Lion offense up for a run rule win in the bottom of the inning. Central’s Isaiah Gray ran in for the final run of the night off an RBI single from Smith to end the game.
This win placed Central at 14-7 and 6-4 in the region, and they were scheduled to finish their region series with Ridgeland with a doubleheader on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.