Central baseball (13-7, 5-4) faced non-region opponent Alexander on Monday, winning with a score of 4-1 after gradually putting up single runs in the second, third, fourth and sixth innings.
Sam Turner started on the mound for the Lions, pitching a no-hitter through four and two-thirds innings with seven strikeouts. Kellon Rollings came into the game out of the bullpen to pitch the remaining two and one-third, and he allowed just one run off five hits and three strikeouts to earn the win for Central.
On offense, the Lions were again led by Blake Ivy, who went 3 for 3 with a bat in his hand, including one RBI. Gage Gray was second in hits with two hits on four at-bats and an RBI. Asher Hamilton also got the job done with an RBI of his own.
The Lions went up 1-0 in the bottom of the second, and they didn’t look back, despite giving up a single run to Alexander in the top of the fifth.
This win marks the fifth in a row for the Lions, after they won the finale against Cedartown and swept Southeast Whitfield in a three-game series. The rest of the regular season for Central is composed solely of region matchups, as they will have three different three-game slates with Ridgeland, Heritage, and Northwest Whitfield.
