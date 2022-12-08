The postseason for Central’s flag football team has been filled with close games and game-winning plays, and Monday’s 20-14 win over East Coweta was no different.
Following the win, the Lady Lions were not yet sure who they would face in the State Championship game, but a few hours later, Lithia Springs beat St. Puis in the semi-finals 7-0, and a matchup between two different sets of Lady Lions was set in stone.
Lithia Springs has yet to lose a game at all this season with a perfect 18-0 record, and they have only allowed a total of six points to opposing offenses this season, just one touchdown in 18 games. That one touchdown was scored by Villa Rica back on November 2.
Central (15-5) and Lithia Springs have already played one another in the regular season on November 9, and Lithia forced a shutout in that game, 19-0, one of Lithia Springs’ 17 total shutout wins this year.
On offense, Lithia has a potent rushing attack led by Nevaeh Shedrick who has over 800 yards rushing and is responsible for 19 rushing touchdowns this season. They also have a steady passing game, as well, led by quarterback Rashyia Minnex who has 655 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air.
Central’s team has been on a hot streak after losing three of their first five games in the early part of the season. Ever since their two losses on November 9, the Lions have not lost a game, and they are now on an seven-game winning streak through the end of the regular season and playoffs.
Central is led by junior quarterback Kamry McEwen, who has led the Lions on multiple go-ahead or game winning drives in the postseason. They also have the advantage of smart play calling by first-year head coach Bronson Ivester, an attribute which was on display on Monday in their 20-14 win over East Coweta.
The Division-Two Girls Flag Football State Championship is scheduled to begin today (Thursday, December 8) at 12:45 p.m. at Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium (formerly Turner Field) in Atlanta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.