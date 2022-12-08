Central Flag Football Huddle

Central High School’s Girls Flag Football team will play the undefeated Lithia Springs Lions in the Division-Two State Championship today at 12:45 p.m. Lithia Springs has only allowed one opponent touchdown all season long.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

The postseason for Central’s flag football team has been filled with close games and game-winning plays, and Monday’s 20-14 win over East Coweta was no different.

Following the win, the Lady Lions were not yet sure who they would face in the State Championship game, but a few hours later, Lithia Springs beat St. Puis in the semi-finals 7-0, and a matchup between two different sets of Lady Lions was set in stone.

