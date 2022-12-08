ATLANTA — A goal-line stand by the Lithia Springs’ defense proved to be the key play of the game as the Central Lady Lions fell 14-0 in the Georgia Division-Two Flag Football State Championship on Thursday.

Lithia strung together passes in their first drive and sprinkled in runs by leading rusher Neveah Shedrick. Central’s defense forced a fourth and goal from the three-yard line, but an illegal contact penalty cut that distance in half, and Shedrick rushed for the first score of the game.

