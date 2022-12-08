ATLANTA — A goal-line stand by the Lithia Springs’ defense proved to be the key play of the game as the Central Lady Lions fell 14-0 in the Georgia Division-Two Flag Football State Championship on Thursday.
Lithia strung together passes in their first drive and sprinkled in runs by leading rusher Neveah Shedrick. Central’s defense forced a fourth and goal from the three-yard line, but an illegal contact penalty cut that distance in half, and Shedrick rushed for the first score of the game.
Quarterback Rashyia Minnex found Azaiyah Phillips in the right side of the endzone for the extra point, and it was 7-0 Lithia Springs with 12:12 on the first-half clock.
Central’s first drive stalled on a fourth down in their own territory, and they were forced to punt. But Central’s defense responded with their first stop of the afternoon, thanks to heavy pressure on the quarterback and two back-to-back incompletions on third and fourth down.
From there, Central’s offense put together eight completions, led by quarterback Kamry McEwen and receiver Lucy Wilkinson, and they drove down the field. On third down, center Kayli Miller was stopped one yard short of the goal line on a pass over the middle.
They tried a quick pass to Miller on fourth down, but the ball fell through her hands and to the ground in the end zone, just a bit too low.
That would be the closest Central got to the end zone all day, and the second half carried on without a score from either team until less than two minutes were left on the clock. Minnex connected with Jayden Graham on a crossing route and she took it 26 yards for the game-sealing score.
The 14-0 shutout was Lithia Springs’ 18th shutout win of the year, and they finished the regular season with a perfect 19-0 record.
Central falls to 15-6 after the State Championship loss, breaking an eight-game winning streak dating back to November 16.
