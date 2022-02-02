Central Elementary School recently became the newest Carroll County school to receive National STEM Campus recognition, and a special reception at the school Monday night commemorated the accomplishment.
STEM, which is an acronym for "Science, Technology, Engineering and Math," is a broad term used in education circles throughout the world to address education policy and curriculum choices in schools.
"We're extremely proud to be recognized as a Nationally Certified STEM Campus at Central Elementary School," Principal Matthew Huckeba told a crowd of faculty, staff, school system officials and parents who attended the gathering.
"It took a great deal of hard work and dedication by a lot of people, but especially by the five teachers who earned STEM Certification," Huckeba said.
According to Huckeba, the certification process took 16 months to complete. During that time several learning modules and school visits that included classroom observations had to be documented.
"We also had to show proof of STEM implementation through artifacts such as lesson plans and other documentation," he explained.
Five teachers at Central Elementary were specifically involved in the multi-month project. School-wide initiatives were carried out and documented as well, Huckeba noted.
The newly certified STEM teachers at CES include Andrea Brown, 2nd grade; Casey Chadwick, kindergarten; Courtney Chastain, STEM Lab teacher; Kate Nicholson, 3rd grade; and Rosemary Thigpen, CES instructional coach.
Initial STEM certification is good for five years, and recertification is then required.
Other Nationally Certified STEM Campuses within the Carroll County School System currently include: Bowdon Elementary School, Ithica Elementary School, Providence Elementary School, Roopville Elementary School, Sand Hill Elementary School, and Whitesburg Elementary School
Also recognized as Nationally Certified STEM Campuses are Bay Spring Middle School, Central High School and Temple High School.
District STEM Certified Campuses include Bowdon Middle School, Bowdon High School, and Temple Middle School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.