Central Elementary's Drama Club will present "Aladdin, Jr." for its annual spring musical. Based on the 1992 Disney film, and the 2014 Broadway adaptation, the production is designed especially for young performers and will be held at downtown Carrollton's Center for the Arts theatre according to a release.
The play will feature song favorites composed by Alan Menken including "Friend Like Me", " A Whole New World", and "Prince Ali."
The production is directed by school volunteer Joey Huckeba with his daughter Melissa Stamps serving as music director and choreographer.
Stamps said she is "amazed at the talent and effort these fourth and fifth grade Drama Club cast members have displayed."
"They began practices last fall and are so excited to finally bring Aladdin to the stage for their family, friends and community," she added.
Performance dates are Thursday and Friday beginning at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 and my be purchased online at www.carrolltonarts.com or at the theater box office.
