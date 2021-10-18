STEM certified schools are becoming increasingly popular in the Carroll County School System.
Central Elementary School was recently named a Nationally STEM Certified Campus by the National Institute for STEM Education (NISE).
Only 2% of schools in the nation are nationally STEM certified. The district now has 14 District STEM certified schools, 10 Nationally STEM certified schools, and one Internationally STEM certified elementary school.
The District STEM certified schools are Bowdon Elementary, Central Elementary, Ithica Elementary, Providence Elementary, Roopville Elementary, Sand Hill Elementary, Whitesburg Elementary, Bay Springs Middle, Temple Middle, Bowdon High, Central High, Mt. Zion High, Temple High, and Villa Rica High.
The National STEM certified schools are Bowdon Elementary, Central Elementary, Ithica Elementary, Providence Elementary, Roopville Elementary, Sand Hill Elementary, Whitesburg Elementary, Bay Springs Middle, Central High, and Temple High.
The only Internationally STEM certified school is Whitesburg Elementary.
With that being said, the Carroll County School System is one of only three districts in Georgia to have a District STEM certification process and the only system in the state with a STEAM certification process.
In addition to CES becoming a NISE National STEM campus, five teachers also earned their individual STEM certification.
Those teachers were Andrea Brown, Casey Chadwick, Courtney Chastain, Kate Nicholson, and Rosemary Thigpen.
Also, Principal Matthew Huckeba, and Assistant Principal Venus Swatek, are Nationally STEM certified administrators.
“STEM education is a priority in Carroll County,” said Scott Cowart, superintendent of the Carroll County School System.
“Having the opportunity for even our youngest students to have access to hands-on, real-world experiences encourages them to be goal oriented and have a growth mindset. These practices will serve as a strong foundation for creating a lifelong love of learning.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.