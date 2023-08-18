Jonaz Walton

Jonaz Walton tackled as he scored his second touchdown and first rushing of the night

 Photo by Noah Schroyer

The Central Lions opened their season in the most dominant way possible on Friday night. The Lions jumped up on the Redan Raiders 44-0 before half time. The Lions subbed in their second string players at the start of the second half and went on to beat the Raiders 50-12

The scoring started for the Lions early in the first quarter when freshman quarterback JR Harris found Jonaz Walton on the flat for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Walton then scored a rushing touchdown on the Lions next offensive drive after breaking two talks as he finally went down in the endzone.