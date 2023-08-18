The Central Lions opened their season in the most dominant way possible on Friday night. The Lions jumped up on the Redan Raiders 44-0 before half time. The Lions subbed in their second string players at the start of the second half and went on to beat the Raiders 50-12
The scoring started for the Lions early in the first quarter when freshman quarterback JR Harris found Jonaz Walton on the flat for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Walton then scored a rushing touchdown on the Lions next offensive drive after breaking two talks as he finally went down in the endzone.
Walton’s back-to-back touchdowns set a first half trend for the Lions as they would go on to score every single offensive possession they had during the first half.
Harris went on to keep the ball on a designed option run that the Lions would score their third touchdown of the night, and he worked the ball down the field the very next drive to include a run to the one yard line before being forced out of bounds.
Senior Ty Brewer, despite being primarily a linebacker for the Lions, pushed through the line for a touchdown of his own.
Harris also found junior wide receiver Marshun Horton for a 64-yard touchdown the very next drive. Harris finished the night with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in just two quarters of work.
Cameron Bolton capped things off for the Lions at the end of the second quarter by scoring a touchdown of his own. The junior running back’s touchdown was the last bit of action for the starters Friday night going into the break 44-0.
The game was equally one sided when the Lions were on defense. The Lions did not give up a single first down during the first half and even forced a safety late in the second half.
The Raiders scored their first touchdown of the night on a scoop and score after a fumbled snap was picked up and taken 70 yards to make the score 44-6.
Antravian Thomas returned the following kickoff extending the lead once again for a Lions lead of 50-6. The Raiders would go on to score one more time as the clock expired and missed the two point conversion to make things 50-12.
The Lions open the season 1-0 and will be hosting the reigning 1-A state champion Bowdon Red Devils next weekend in a Carroll County matchup.
