SMI Tournament Winners

Central’s men’s basketball team defeated Temple 57-51 to capture the SMI Tournament Championship on Saturday.

 Special to the Times-Georgian

Despite being down early in the game, the Central Lions outscored their Carroll-County rival Temple by nearly 20 points going into halftime and maintained a lead for the rest of the action, winning 57-51 to earn the first-place SMI Tournament trophy on Saturday.

Central junior Isaiah West was named to the All-Tournament team, and sophomore Khaven Cochran was named MVP for the finals.

Trending Videos