Despite being down early in the game, the Central Lions outscored their Carroll-County rival Temple by nearly 20 points going into halftime and maintained a lead for the rest of the action, winning 57-51 to earn the first-place SMI Tournament trophy on Saturday.
Central junior Isaiah West was named to the All-Tournament team, and sophomore Khaven Cochran was named MVP for the finals.
The first two days of the tournament featured double-digit wins for the Lions. In round one of the tournament, Central defeated Mt. Zion 54-26, and in round two, they defeated East Paulding, 52-25.
The championship game started in favor of Temple. It was tied 2-2 early, but three-pointers by both Alexander Banks and Tavarea Williams for Temple gave the Tigers an 8-2 lead with 4:30 left on the first-quarter clock.
However, a three from Central’s Jay Harding would be the initial spark of a run led by Cochran that put Central up by as much as 33-17 and later 35-19 in the second quarter, a lead they would take into the half.
Temple cut into the Lion lead in the second half, at one point drawing within four points following a three pointer by Josiah Williams near the 1:45 mark of the third quarter, but Central continued to draw away for the win.
The Lions are now 6-1 on the season, their only loss being a one-point, 53-52 game against LaGrange.
The SMI champs will play another Carroll-County rival, Villa Rica (2-4), today at 7:30 p.m. following the girls’ matchup, their last game before Christmas.
