Central cheerleaders conquer region

There was much to overcome for Central High’s competition cheerleading squad. But after a mandated layoff from team practice for the COVID-19 quarantine and an adjusted schedule by the Georgia High School Association, the ladies for the Lions beat the seemingly unbeatable to capture region glory.
At Cartersville High on the weekend of Feb. 6, Central — led by coach Kaci Perryman — won the Region 7-4A competition championship. That puts the girls into the GHSA event this coming Tuesday at the Macon Centreplex. This year, Central out-performed what Perryman called the dominant squad of the region, Cedartown.
Perryman has coached Central cheerleading for eight years, and this year she had an assistant who moved up from the middle school level. The group this new assistant worked with also moved up to the high school level.
“That’s when we saw a lot of improvement at the varsity level,” said Perryman. “We have a shot at state if we hit our routine.”
It’s a routine they began working on one year ago, but had to go into quarantine when schools closed for the coronavirus pandemic. Perryman said after three months apart they were able to get back together and practice three days a week. That extended to five in October.
GHSA competition cheerleading normally holds its championship in the fall, but that was pushed ahead to February.
“Their bodies are tired, but they kept pushing,” said Perryman about the longer season. “It’s a super talented group, very coachable.”
She also feels winning region will be a confidence boost going into state. Other Class 4A teams the coach expects to be good are Jefferson and North Oconee.
