It was a great day for one of the local squads as the Central Lady Lions captured the team title in the Girls’ Small Division race.
Schools from all around the state ran in the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational Saturday on the same course that will play host to the annual GHSA state meet at Carrollton High School later this year.
Central outran 28 other schools in the division to win the event with 90 points.
Four Central runners finished in top-25 to pace the Lady Lions to the victory.
Lorelei Daugherty had the best finish for the Lady Lions, crossing the line in ninth place (22:29). Gracie Warren (23:08) was 15th, Aliyah Ayers (23:28) was 22nd and Jessica Miller (23:42) was 23rd.
Two Central runners packed together at the finish line to help the Lady Lions earn the team title with Lucy Barker (24:15) finishing 36th and Hannah Hembree (24:19) finishing 37th.
