Central Carroll Lions boys and girls take their game against the Temple Tigers.
Girls
Coming into Saturday’s matchup the Tigers were 12-9 and the Lions were 11-11. The Tigers were looking to keep things rolling after beating non-region opposition Bowdon and the Lions were hoping to bounce back after a loss to region opposition
Going into the half there was nothing separating the two teams with the score tied 22-22. Temple dominated the third quarter entering the fourth quarter with a 42-36 lead over the Lions.
The Lions head coach John Strickland and defense struggled through the first three quarters to find an answer to Mackenna Nix. Nix led the team in scoring 18 points and recovering 12 rebounds making it another double-double for her this season.
The Lions managed to quiet Nix and dominated the fourth quarter, outshooting the Tigers 17-2 including an 11 point run to start the fourth quarter. Kamry McEwen was instrumental to the comeback on both sides of the ball scoring crucial points along with making big time stops for the Lions
Boys
In the boys matchup, it was all Central Carroll from tip off. The Lions went into halftime with a 19 point lead over the Tigers. Junior Max Young was instrumental to getting the early lead by scoring 12 points in the first half followed by senior Jay Harding on eight points.
The Tigers offense was led by senior Aman Jackson who scored 13 of the Tigers' 37 points on the night. He was followed by sophomore Alexander Banks who finished the night on nine points.
The Lions comfortably finished the game with a 62-37 victory over the Tigers. Young finished the night with 22 points and Harding on 12. The rest of the points were dispersed amongst the other five scorers.
Coach Edwards praised his team for buying into what he and his coaching staff were trying to do this season and having worked since they went out in the sweet 16 last season. Edwards applauded his team’s work ethic and champion mindset as their primary key to success this season.
When asked about how he has kept his players focused on the next game, Edwards pointed out the leadership he has in his team as a tool to hold each other accountable whether it be in the classroom, in practice or in a game.
