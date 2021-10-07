The Central Lions split a doubleheader Tuesday with Pickens County, winning 10-1 and falling 9-1 in region action.
The 9-1 loss was just the Lady Lions second defeat of the season.
Central fell to 25-2. The two teams played a third-and-deciding game on Thursday,
In the victory, Karley Fuller struck out five.
Fuller, Ava Tyson, Gracie McKey and Chesea Jeffers each had two RBIs.
Fuller, Isabella Ripatti and Ragan Reaves.
In the loss to Pickens, the Lady Lions managed just two hits, including a homer from Emma Shoemaker.
Central went into the week ranked No. 1 in the Class AAAA poll.
The Bremen Lady Blue Devils closed out the regular season with a 16-7 record and a No. 5 ranking in the Class A poll.
Bremen lost its last two games of the regular season falling to Alexander 1-0 and Rockmart 9-4.
Bremen was scheduled to play its region tournament starting Tuesday.
Villa Rica's Lady Wildcats closed out their regular season with a 19-5 record and a No.-13 ranking in the Class AAAAA poll.
The Wildcats defeated 4-1 the last time they took the field.
Addie Orr had two doubles and two RBIs to pace the offense.
Toree Wofford had five strikeouts from the pitching circle.
Carrollton: The Carrollton Trojans split games in the Region 5-6A tournament in Dallas Monday beating Dalton 10-2 and falling to East Paulding 11-3.
In the victory over Dalton, Amira Johnson homered for the Lady Trojans.
Kyla Johnson and Olivia Mason each had three RBIs.
Jaycie Hand struck out four.
In the loss, Kaila Phillips drove in two runs for the Lady Lions.
Heard County The Lady Braves closed out their regular season last week with a 7-2 loss to East Coweta.
The contest pitted two state powers with Heard County ranked fourth in the Class AA poll with a 17-8 record and East Coweta ranked second in the Class AAAAAAA poll with a 20-1 record.
