For the first time in almost ten years, Central’s boys' golf team is headed to a state championship tournament.
According to head golf coach Kyle McCarty, the last time Central made a state championship tournament appearance in men's golf was under coach Jeffery Cowart in 2014. Before this season, the Lions had struggled to get back to the final dance, but now, under the leadership of first-year coach McCarty, Central will be able to showcase their talents at the highest level.
McCarty credits Caleb Cummings and Ryan Young as the team’s top golfers this year.
“[Cummings] led the team through the first part of the year posting consistent scores each week," McCarty said. "[Young] has really turned it on in the last couple weeks.”
Young most recently played a big part in catapulting the team to the state tournament, “by shooting a personal best 76 at the Area Tournament last week,” said McCarty.
As an overall team, McCarty said, “Our keys to success this year have been dedication and consistency. Our guys love golf and they show up everyday ready to play.”
McCarty has put in a lot of work to improve Central’s golf program.
“As a first year coach, my main focus was trying to earn the trust of the team and the parents,” he said. “Everyone in the program has been very welcoming to me, and it's been all business from day one, but we have a lot of fun taking care of business.”
Another piece of the team’s success has been access to practice facilities.
“I would also like to recognize Oak Mountain and their members for supporting junior golf," McCarty said. "They have been very generous this year by giving us access to the course and practice facilities. Their generosity has been a huge factor in our success this year.”
The state tournament will be held on May 16-17 at Houston Lake Country Club in Perry, Ga.
