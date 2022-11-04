Freshman sensation Jonaz Walton raced, darted, and bruised his way to 150 yards running the ball to lead the Central Lions to a 35-23 bruising slugfest of a win over visiting Heritage of Ringgold in a Friday night Region 7-AAAA bout at Lion Valley on Senior Night.
Coach Darius Smiley’s squad finished the regular season 7-3 overall and 3-2 in region play as they awaited who their opponent will be here next Friday night.
Walton has three more seasons ahead of him, but has already received a covey of major college offers, but right now the playoffs are on his mind and his teammates.
The win sealed a second place regular season finish in the region and gave Coach Darius Smiley’s squad a home-field game in the first round of the playoffs next Friday night in Carrollton. The Lions will take a 7-3 record into the playoffs.
Central took a 14-3 lead into the locker room as Heritage booted a 42-yard field goal as time expired and led 21-16 with 9:15 left in the fourth quarter.
The game got testy in the second half as several personal foul and unsportsmanlike penalties were called. But with just seconds remaining in the game, players on sides were shaking hands.
“It was a tough game, but I was pleased with how well we kept our composure and kept working hard,” Coach Smiley said.
“Now, the games that really count start,” he added, “and we’re glad to be opening things up at home.”
