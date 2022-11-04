Jonaz Walton vs Heritage

Jonaz Walton rushes for a touchdown in Central’s 35-23 region win over Heritage on Friday.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Freshman sensation Jonaz Walton raced, darted, and bruised his way to 150 yards running the ball to lead the Central Lions to a 35-23 bruising slugfest of a win over visiting Heritage of Ringgold in a Friday night Region 7-AAAA bout at Lion Valley on Senior Night.

Coach Darius Smiley’s squad finished the regular season 7-3 overall and 3-2 in region play as they awaited who their opponent will be here next Friday night.

Trending Videos