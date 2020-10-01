COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of several games during the high school football season, but those teams who have been lucky enough to get through their games uninterrupted move into the fourth week of the 2020 high school football season.
This week, seven local teams are scheduled to play games, including Carrollton, whose previous two games were cancelled over social distancing concerns. This will be their first outing since their Sept. 5 loss to Collins Hill in Suwanee.
Both Bowdon and Haralson County have open dates. The Red Devils resume action next week at home against Trion, while Haralson County travels to Banks County.
Here is a look at this week’s action for local teams:
Villa Rica Wildcats (1-2) at Central Lions (1-1)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Central High School
Coaches: Villa Rica: Christian Hunnicutt. Central: Darius Smiley
Last Week: Villa Rica lost to Northgate 24-7. Central beat Whitewater 29-28 in overtime.
Series Record: Villa Rica leads 28-20
What to Know: This is one of the oldest and longest high school rivalries in the west Georgia area as the two teams will meet for the 49th time. Central’s Narada Levette comes into the contest with 269 yards rushing through the first two games, including tallying 154 yards and a touchdown in the win against Whitewater. Villa Rica knocked off Spencer in the first game of the season (41-7) but will try and stop a two-game losing streak. In addition to losing to Northgate, the Wildcats also fell to Christian Heritage (38-6).
Where to Find the Game: Great Classics 98.9
Dalton Catamounts (1-1) at Carrollton Trojans (0-1)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Grisham Stadium
Coaches: Dalton: Matt Land. Carrollton: Sean Calhoun
Last week: Both teams were off
Series Record: Dalton leads 4-3.
What to know: COVID-19 has been the real winner this year for both programs as several games have been canceled. Dalton has played just twice, falling to Calhoun (41-14) and beating Ridgeland (52-7). Carrollton has played just once, falling to Collins Hill (46-24).
Where to find the game: Kiss-102 FM.
Jackson-Atlanta Jaguars (0-3) at Bremen Blue Devils (2-2)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Bremen High School
Coaches: Jackson: Eric Williams. Bremen Blue Devils: Davis Russell.
Last Week: Jackson lost to Tri-Cities 19-8. Bremen lost to Rabun County 48-34.
Series Record: First meeting
What to Know: Bremen opened the season with wins over Landmark and Bowdon before dropping the last two games to Pepperell and Rabun. Jackson will seek its first victory over the year after falling to Lee, North Atlanta, and Tri-Cities.
Heard County Braves (4-0) at Cedartown Bulldogs (1-2)Tonight, 7:30 in Cedartown
Coaches: Heard County: Tim Barron: Cedartown: Jamie Abrams.
Last week: Heard County beat Darlington 35-30. Cedartown beat New Manchester 34-0.
Series Record: Series tied 1-1.
What to Know: Heard County is off to an unbeaten start after trouncing South Atlanta (20-6), Pepperell (36-29), Manchester (35-20) to go along with last week’s victory against Darlington. The Braves have outscored their opponents 126-85. The victory last week was the 160th for Heard County head coach Tim Barron. Quarterback Maurice Fench scored three times and Tray Gray had 164 yards en route to last week’s win.
Where to find the Game: B-92.1 FM
Mt. Zion Eagles (3-0) at Dade County Wolverines (1-2)Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Coaches: Mt. Zion: Brad Gordon. Dade County: Jeff Poston
Last Week: Mt. Zion beat Towns County 21-20 in overtime. Dade County lost to Trion 39-34.
Series Record: Series tied 1-1.
What to Know: Mt. Zion brings a 3-0 record into the contest after rolling past Central-Talbotton 41-0 and beating Landmark 28-21 to set up last week’s eventual victory against Towns. In last week’s victory, Mt. Zion finished with 284 yards of total offense. Dakota Browning rushed for a team-leading 134 yards. Jayden Perkins had two touchdowns and Atron Thompson one. Dade County‘s lone victory this year came against Cedar Bluff from Alabama iwn a 44-13 decision. In addition to last week’s loss to Trion, the Wolverines also fell to Gordon-Lee 50-28 in the season opener.
Where to Find the Game: WKNG 1060 AM
Pepperell Dragons (1-2) at Temple Tigers (2-2)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Temple
Coaches: Pepperell: Rick Hurst. Temple: Scotty Ward.
Last Week: Pepperell was off. Temple lost to Cass 17-14.
Series Record: Pepperell leads 4-0.
What to Know: After winning the first two games of the season with a 16-12 win over Bowdon and a 14-7 win over Central, the Tigers will attempt to snap a two-game losing streak after dropping a 14-6 decision to Heritage-Ringgold and a 17-14 loss to Cass. The Dragons are coming off an off-week but beat Bremen two weeks ago in their last outing 30-8. The Dragons lost to Haralson and Heard to start the season. Running back Phillip Johnson rushed for 218 yards and scored twice in last week’s game for the Tigers.
