With Thanksgiving coming and going tomorrow, next on tap, obviously, is Christmas and all the events and activities with friends and family that go with it.
And to get in the mood for the yuletide season the, the Carrollton Center for the Arts will be the place to be for the next three weeks.
Expected to elicit thoughts of "it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas," the 20-year old Carrollton Center for the Arts has been the holiday home for activities sponsored by such long-standing local organizations as the Carroll County Community Theatre and Chorus and and Carroll Symphony Orchestra, as well as the Carrollton Artist Guild and Writers Guild.
"Yes, it's our busiest time of the year here at the Center," Tim Chapman, the facility's superintendent, said.
"We get a tremendous amount of guidance and support from the members of the Carrollton Arts Commission and the Carrollton Mayor and City Council," Chapman noted, "and during this time of the year especially, it is really appreciated."
The annual performance of "The Nutcracker," which traditionally kicks off the Christmas season of events at the Arts Center, completed a highly successful run of four sold-out performances Sunday. Next on tap is a quartet of holiday favorites, including:
A variety of other events are in store for Carrollton and the surrounding area, ranging from the traditional production of the beloved "A Christmas Story" that has a four-performance run scheduled for Dec. 1-4 to a variety of vocal and instrumental musical productions. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at cprcad.myboxoffice.us.
Sunday, December 11/2:30 p.m.
A Broadway veteran of more than a decade, Jared Bradshaw stars and leads a swinging band that features a talented trio who sing the harmonies of the Andrews Sisters that includes such tunes time-honored hits as "Jingle Bells," "Chattanooga Choo-Choo," and "White Christmas." Tickets are $40.
Wind Ensemble Christmas Concert
Tuesday, December 13/7:30 p.m.
The Carrollton Wind Ensemble transports you to a winter wonderland with sentimental favorites such as "Sleigh Ride" and "White Christmas." Also, conductor Terry Lowry will take requests at the piano. Tickets are $10.
Christmas with the Carrollton Jazz Orchestra
Thursday, December 15/7:30 p.m.
The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra presents Christmas favorites, reliving memories with the sound only a "Big Band" can make. Tickets are $15 Adults/$10 Youth (12 and Under).
Saturday, December 17/2 and 7 p.m.
The 2 p.m. show will showcase the talents of the 3-6 year in the our Creative Movement and Pre-Ballet classes. The 7 p.m. show will be a joint performance featuring Southern Dance Precision. Tickets are $10.
