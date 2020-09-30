County residents now have until Oct. 5 to fill out the U.S. Census survey, but that deadline could be extended again by the federal government amid the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said the 2020 census will now end on Monday despite a federal judge’s ruling last week allowing the survey to continue through the end of October, according to the Associated Press.
The once-in-a-decade headcount was originally scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30.
The importance of the census, and the shifting deadlines, have kept government leaders across the country scrambling to encourage residents to respond to the survey with increasing urgency.
Overall, 43 Georgia counties have increased their self-response rates since the 2010 census. But others, including Carroll and Douglas counties, are lagging when it comes to getting responses in.
During a special called city council meeting on Tuesday, Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal thanked everyone in that city who has participated in the census.
“I am proud to report that Villa Rica, as of today, has a 68.4% self-response rate,” McDougal said. “While that is a failing grade, it is well beyond the state by some eight points. It’s six points ahead of both Carroll and Douglas counties, and it is by far better than any city around us. People need to go out right away and get it done.”
He added city staff has put up signs and banners around the city and he and council members have routinely reminded people to fill out the survey.
“I can’t emphasize enough how important the Census is,” he said. “It’s not just knowing how many people live here. It’s how much money is appropriated at all levels of government and how much money we are allocated in terms of our LOST (Local Option Sales Tax) and SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) revenues. It’s very important to get accurately counted.”
The City of Villa Rica’s response rate is above Carroll County’s overall response rate of 64.5%. That rate is 2.3% more than the state’s 62.2% rate. In Carrollton, the response rate as of this week is 58.8%, almost a full 10 percentage points behind Villa Rica.
In neighboring Douglas County, the county’s rate is 67.9%. Douglasville’s response rate is 3.9% lower at 64%.
Census data determines the distribution of about $1.5 trillion of federal funding across state and local governments. The 2010 census provided $15.88 billion to Georgia based on a count of 9.6 million people statewide, according to the U.S. Census Bureau website.
This year, it has been estimated that each person in Carroll County is $2,300 in federal funds; each person in Douglas County entitles that government to somewhere north of $3,000 in funding.
The original purpose of the census is to determine how states are apportioned seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. But in the 230 years since the first population count was conducted, the census has assumed more importance.
Like other states, Georgia uses census data to draw district maps for both the state House and Senate. Census counts are also the basis for how county commission districts are drawn, and how city council wards for towns like Villa Rica, Douglasville, and Carrollton are mapped.
During the 2010 census, nearly one-quarter of the population of both Carroll and Douglas counties was not counted, meaning that each county lost millions of dollars over the past decade for social, health, and other services.
Local governments have worked for 18 months to inform the public about taking the census. But the COVID-19 pandemic shifted attention away from the census in favor of other priorities.
With the new deadline in mind, both the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) and Association of County Commissioners Georgia (ACCG) have launched a strategy to inform state residents of the benefits of the once-in-a-decade headcount. The two agencies are policy leaders for almost every municipal and county government in the state.
“Completing the census is one of the most important and easiest actions Georgians can take to help their communities,” ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills said in a release. “Time is running out quickly, so it is absolutely imperative that county and city officials use every tool to promote census participation to make sure local governments get their full share of federal funding.”
