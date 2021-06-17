Kelly Hester, Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative’s Communications and Corporate Events Coordinator has won the Michael Graznak Award from the Cooperative Communicators Association (CCA).
The award is given annually to a young professional who demonstrates both expertise and promise in cooperative communications.
The award was established to honor the late Michael Graznak, a former CCA member and contributing communicator for agricultural cooperatives, following his untimely death. Since 1977, individuals under the age of 36 with an evident dedication to cooperative communications have been nominated to continue his legacy.
As the 43rd recipient of the award, the association said Hester embodies all that is valued in a communications professional.
“It’s been exciting to watch Kelly grow professionally for the last decade,” said Jay Gill, Vice President of Communications and Economic Development for Carroll EMC. “Her passion for the cooperative and our business model is reflected in her work. This recognition is well-deserved.”
Hester has served in the Communications Department for Carroll EMC since its inception in 2009 where her roles have varied from handling internal and external communication to event coordination.
She has since earned both her Master Cooperative Communicator and Certified Cooperative Communicator credentials that required extensive training and testing. Additionally, Hester has won several awards through national contests including CCA’s Communications Contest and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Spotlight on Excellence program.
Hester was recognized virtually as the Michael Graznak Award recipient at the 2021 CCA Institute in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
