The Communications Department at Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative was distinguished among fellow co-op communicators at this year’s Cooperative Communicators Association (CCA) Communications Contest annual awards ceremony.
The department received top recognition in three categories pertaining to writing and graphic design.
Professional communicators representing cooperatives of various industries, including agriculture, electric and service, submitted entries in the competition. The awards recognize the best in writing, publications, photography, and programs and projects.
The 2021 contest drew 492 entries representing more than 40 cooperatives from across the United States and Canada. Judges selected 173 submissions to receive awards.
This year, three communications pieces from Carroll EMC were showcased as winners for the categories of personality profile featurette, direct mail and miscellaneous promotional.
The department was awarded second place for the article, “The Job of a Lineman Runs in the Family,” and for a bill stuffer informing Members of the cooperative’s electric vehicle incentive programs. It was also given third place for a holiday-themed graphic design.
“With so many different avenues to reach our internal and external audiences, it is so important to strategically plan a variety of communications pieces,” said Kelly Hester, Communications and Corporate Events Coordinator for Carroll EMC. “We’re always learning new ways to communicate more effectively with our Membership, and these awards are a positive reflection of that effort.”
CCA is a non-profit organization of 350 professionals who communicate for cooperatives, and it is the only professional communications organization dedicated to serving those associated with member-owned businesses. The organization was founded more than 65 years ago and aims to improve the skills and effectiveness of all cooperative communicators.
Carroll EMC is a Member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 52,000 homes and businesses. The co-op serves Members in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd and Troup counties.
