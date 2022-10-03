Celeste Lawson, age 29, of Whitesburg, Ga. died on September 18, 2022. Celebration of Lifer services will be held on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Catalyst Church, 1103 GA-113, Carrollton, Ga. 30117, Ben Bonner, Lead Pastor. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THIS EVENT. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
