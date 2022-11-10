Though it’s one of my favorite times of the year now, I don’t remember a lot about Halloween when I was growing up - probably because there wasn’t much about it to remember in my neck of the woods. But I will keep in mind a long time the one just passed because of a special event in our special little town of Bowdon.
I am sure when I was a child Halloween was celebrated on a grand scale in many places as it is now, but for us it was a simple occasion, if one at all.
Trick-or-treating amounted to me and a couple friends knocking on a few doors on the two short streets which were our neighborhood. (Momma wouldn't let me venture anywhere else).
Lady Julia said they walked until they couldn’t walk anymore, says they got so much candy they would go back home, unload, and go back for more - but she was a city girl.
There was no “tricking” to amount to anything, and what little there was was all in good-natured fun. Anything else, had we been found out, would have invoked the wrath of Momma, and when I was a boy, believe me, we did whatever it took to avoid the wrath of Momma at Halloween or any other holiday or any day in between.
I don’t remember any Halloween decorations at home, not even dried corn stalks and a bale of hay on the porch. We just didn’t have the money for such extras.
Now there are all kinds of family-oriented activities on Halloween when churches, businesses, civic organizations and even cities and towns host events with safe fun and treats for children. These are widely attended, and in some cases have replaced the door-to-door trick-or-treating.
Such was the case two weeks ago with the Bowdon Community Fall Festival which featured trunk-or-treating on a grand and glorious scale at Copeland Hall.
Nine area churches, which also work together under the Bowdon Area United Christian Ministries, and the Bowdon Recreation Department joined together to organize and host the event. Over 60 vehicles were decorated for the season with themed trunks featuring thousands of pieces of candy. Lady Juila said we gave out hundreds of pieces to the line of children which was steady for about two hours even on a chilly afternoon threatened with rain.
In addition to candy there were free hotdogs (over 600 given out), popcorn, coffee, soft drinks and even homemade ice cream. One of my favorite things was the petting zoo.
It certainly blessed my old heart and soul to see all the children in a variety of costumes and big smiles which said “thank you” even if they were too shy to say the words, and their parents said it for them. Then there was the camaraderie, spirit of unity and fellowship with the good folks from other churches in the area.
“We had the blessing of coming together as a community of believers to be a blessing to the Bowdon Community,” said Bowdon Baptist Church Pastor Justin Richards.
And we have another such opportunity to come together in community spirit this coming week when the annual Community Thanksgiving Service will be held November 17 at 6 p.m. at Copeland Hall. Once again churches will join hands and hearts in celebrating the blessings we have from God. The event features different pastors each year on a rotating basis and a choir composed of singers from the various congregations.
“There are so many things for us to be thankful for, and all of them come from our Father,” Pastor Richards said. “One of the things I am most thankful for is our community.”
