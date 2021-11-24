Celebrating a Community Thanksgiving

Feed the Sheep Ministries will serve its 20th Free Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. and Bernice Glass, whose husband Melford Glass was the founder of the feast, has been extra thankful to organize the dinner this year.
Last year, COVID-19 disrupted planning for the dinner — as the disease spread through the community, Melford was stricken, and he died just a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving.
That could have been the end of the dinner, Bernice Glass said. But the community had other ideas. Jamie Brown, a Haralson County commissioner and family friend, took over the planning, while other longtime volunteers including members of The Refuge and Emmanuel churches, along with Bill and Lisa Travis kept right on volunteering, she said.
They were so good about picking up the pieces last year when we felt like we couldn’t, Bernice said of herself and her daughter, Tamra Glass. So a year later, there’s still a dinner to organize, she said.
Brown, who has volunteered at the dinner many times, said when Bernice said she couldn’t do it, she was quick to offer her a hand. She has seen how much the meal means to those who get it.
“The most important thing about the Thanksgiving meal is why we do it — we want to help people in the community,” Brown said. “It’s amazing to see how much a simple meal impacts people.”
Last year, volunteers handed out 634 meals.
“It was less than what we’ve done in the past,” Brown said. “I think because of COVID.”
Pre-COVID, Feed the Sheep would serve 900 to 1,000 meals each Thanksgiving, Bernice said. She’s hoping the numbers will be up again this year.
Today, volunteers will be smoking 25 turkeys to prepare for the dinner, she said. The meals will again be served as a drive-thru at the Haralson County Recreation Department in Buchanan. People will be able to pull up to the awning in front of the building and then drive around once they receive the meals to take them home to eat.
The dinner takes dozens of volunteers to put on including those who cook, make the plates, bag cookies and bread for the plates, hand out the meals, deliver the meals to shut-ins, sick and elderly and clean up, she said.
And it’s all funded by donors, Bernice added.
She raises the funds by “just asking the community that has been so gracious to give,” she said.
Bernice and Tamra are looking forward to Thanksgiving this year and the dinner that will honor Melford’s memory, she said.
“His heart was Feed the Sheep,” Bernice said of her late husband. “So, we will continue.”
If you want to go
When: Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Haralson County Recreation Department, 25 Recreation Lane, Buchanan
What: Drive-thri turkey dinner
Delivery is available for those who are sick or for shut-ins. Call 770-537-2705 today to request.
