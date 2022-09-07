On Friday, a milestone of caring will be celebrated.
Beginning at 8 a.m., the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center will ceremoniously mark 10 years of service to the surrounding area.
Current Executive Director Amanda Carden issued a press release on Wednesday giving some background and history of the organization.
On May 17, 2012, Carroll County Commission Chair Bill Chappel, Darkness to Light Facilitator Emily Cole, Carrollton City Manager Casey Coleman, Carroll DFCS Director Charlene Harrod, Darkness to Light Facilitator Jill Hesterlee, State Representative Dustin W. Hightower, Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley, Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards and District Attorney Pete Skandalakis met at Carrollton Presbyterian Church with Nancy Chandler who represented Children’s Advocacy Centers of Georgia to discuss the steps that needed to be taken to establish a child advocacy center in Carroll County. At that meeting additional community stakeholders were identified and stakeholder meetings continued through August, during which time individuals were identified to serve on the founding board of directors for the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center.
On September 27, 2012 the founding board held the first meeting of the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center. Those serving on the founding board included Andrea Chapman, Emily Cole, Susan Fleck, Vickie Fulbright, Jan Gibbs, Charlene Harrod, Jill Hesterlee, Dusty Hightower, Shonda Jensen, Terry Langley, Bruce Lyon, Michael Mansour, Peter Maierhofer, Joel Richards, Pete Skandalakis, and Danielle Tolbert. At the March 2013 meeting Jill Hesterlee resigned from the board to assume duties of a forensic interviewer. Since its formation the CC-CAC has had three Executive Directors, Tracy Lewis-Martin, Bethany Dahl, and Amanda Carden, many dedicated team members, and community partners.
Carden described her organization as "a local nonprofit organization that exists to champion and serve the needs of sexually, physically, emotionally abused children, and those that may have been witness to violence in Carroll, Haralson, and Heard County counties through prevention, intervention, and collaboration."
"The formation of the center began with a group of community stakeholders who believed in the purpose of a Child Advocacy Center (CAC) and that children of west Georgia should not have to travel to other towns and areas to receive quality professional services when they had experienced child abuse of any kind. CACs are founded upon the best practice model that brings all response and service agencies together in one location to respond to the needs of child victims and their families. CACs are community driven, child friendly, developmentally appropriate, trauma-informed organizations that coordinate a multidisciplinary response to child abuse allegations within the community in which they are located," she added.
The current multi-disicipinary team of the Carroll Count Child Advocacy Center includes, all local law enforcement, child protective services, forensic interviewers, prosecutors, family advocates, educators, mental health providers, and medical health providers.
The Carroll County Child Advocacy Center is guided by a Board of Directors, much like the founding board of 2012. The current board is led by Chairman Montrell McClendon, Vice Chairman Baylee Cates, Secretary Pam Uglum, and Treasurer Kevin Bush. The center is operated daily by a dedicated staff including an Executive Director, Family Advocates, Forensic Interviewers, a Therapist, and a community Prevention Coordinator. The center operates based upon what is in the best interest of the child victim in which we are trusted and privileged to serve. In its 10 years of service the CC-CAC has forensically interviewed over 2,300 children, provided over 14,000 direct service units including individual counseling, group counseling, victim advocacy, criminal justice accompaniment, individual specialized support/resources, referrals to other service providers, and forensic medical exam referrals.
Children coming to the center often comment on the kindness of the staff, the warmth of the facility, and the safety that they feel while receiving services. A local adult survivor who is involved with the work of the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center recently shared, “When children come into our center it's extra special to me because I was once in their shoes. Like over 95% of the children that come to the CC-CAC, I too was abused by someone I knew, loved, and trusted. I have been on all sides of the table. I remember every feeling, conservation, and detail from almost 20 years ago. One reason I am so grateful for the CC-CAC is that when a child comes here the goal is for the child to only tell about the alleged abuse one time. Law Enforcement, child protective services, and the forensic interviewer are onsite to hear what the child has to say. This prevents a child from having to tell their story 10 times like I did 20 years ago. This prevents a child from revisiting the trauma over and over again. I remember asking my mom, “How come I had to tell all of these people what happened to me.” She would say, “ They just want to hear your story for themselves.” As a little girl I didn’t know what that statement meant. I remember thinking to myself, do they think I am lying? Why do I have to tell my story so many times to so many different people? I even began to question myself. Someone told me I was strong. I was a child. I didn’t want to feel strong. I wanted to feel safe."
"As a new decade of service for the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center begins it is the goal of our team that all children not only feel safe, but that they are safe," Carden said. "Safety is not something a child deserves, it is not something they earn, safety should be inherently theirs."
