The life and legacy of renowned musician, composer, and Christian evangelist Thomas Andrew Dorsey will be celebrated at The MILL Amphitheater in Villa Rica beginning on Friday June 24 through Saturday June 25 at the Thomas A. Dorsey Birthplace and Gospel Heritage Festival.
There will be food vendors with your choice of barbecue, fish, and many other items to choose from. And you will have the chance to win some cool prizes including a gas grill, two chairs and an umbrella, and an iPad or tablet when you join in on and buy tickets for the raffle giveaway. Gather your family and friends and enjoy a night of rejoicing with feet-stomping, hand-clapping, and holy-dancing to your favorite gospel tunes composed by Villa Rica-native Thomas A. Dorsey.
Though Dorsey was an influential figure in the early development of blues, his spiritual journey led him to be one of the most popular composers and musicians of 20th Century gospel music. He worked with and created music for elite blues and gospel artists such as Ma Rainey, Mahalia Jackson, James Cleveland, and many others. He even wrote Martin Luther King Jr’s all time favorite gospel song, “Take my hand, Precious Lord,” in which Mahalia Jackson sang at the revered leader’s funeral in Atlanta in 1968. The song was inspired by the death of the musicians’ wife Nettie and newborn son who died 24 hours later after birth.
Most of Dorsey’s big time hits didn’t manifest until he relocated to Chicago in 1919, and in 1920, he became one of the first musicians to copyright his music starting with his blues hit “If you don’t believe I’m leaving, you can count the days I’m gone.” But although he became popular in “The Windy City,” his music has found its way back home to “The City of Gold.”
Next Friday and Saturday, you can reminisce on Dorsey’s life while enjoying newer artists such as the Thomas A. Dorsey Birthplace Choir, Uriah Gaskins & The Sanctified Believers, PeepDis, Overseer James E. Chandler and Marvelous Light Ministries, Villa Rica High School Jazz Band, The Geek Squad, and more that are inspired by the famous composer’s work and look forward to continuing in his footsteps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.