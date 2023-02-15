Valentine's Day 2023 is now a memory. The special lunch or dinner was nice. The cards will be eventually tucked away in a drawer with the others from years past.
And although the chocolates may linger a few days, the roses and other fresh flowers are already showing signs of passing on.
However, there is another "special day of observance" that is either not known at all or is rarely celebrated. "Random Act of Kindness Day" is today.
In fact, the entire week of Feb. 14-20 is observed as "National Random Acts of Kindness Week."
And it won't cost you $5 for a card or $75 for a dozen roses.
The annual observances are promoted by the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation that was founded in 1995 as a non-profit organization by Will Glennon in San Francisco following a summer of violence. When a local news writer noted that people should stop reporting on "random acts of violence and start practicing random acts of kindness," the idea for the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation was born.
The organization is now owned and operated as a nonprofit foundation and is headquartered in Colorado.
According to information posted on the website, randomactsofkindness.org, the principles of inspiring, empowering, acting, reflecting and sharing are the keys to being kind.
The statement, "We are rooted in the belief that all people can connect through kindness and that kindness can be taught," is considered a cornerstone of the organization.
Random Acts of Kindness Day, which actually originated in 2004 in New Zealand, promotes a wide variety of ways to express kindness:
paying for another person's meal in drive-thrus
allowing someone to go ahead in line or letting a car into the traffic ahead of you
buying extra at the grocery store and donating it to a food pantry
buying flowers for someone
helping someone change a flat tire,
posting anonymous sticky notes with validating or uplifting messages around for people to find
complimenting a colleague on their work
sending an encouraging text to someone
washing someone else's car
taking a gift to new neighbors
The Foundation suggests several means to express kindness under the headings of "Kindness at School," "Kindness at Home," and "Kindness at Work." Many school systems throughout the nation have taken advantage of the organization's Kindness Lesson Plans and Curriculum.
Mark Twain once said, "“Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.”
However, although Valentines Day and a nationwide organization that promotes kindness are great, the old adage shared by our mothers in years past should still linger in our memories.
Actually, it all comes down to what our mama told us: be nice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.