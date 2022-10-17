Cedric Glass, 40, of Bremen, died on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Crawford Chapel United Methodist Church, 105 Mt Zion St., Bremen with the Rev. John Woods as pastor.

