The Cedartown Bulldogs outlasted the Central Lions in extra innings on Tuesday, earning a 5-4 victory. Central rallied in the bottom of the seventh to tie it up at 2-2 and force the game to continue, but Cedartown outscored Central 3-2 in extras.
Cedartown established an early lead in the top of the first when MJ Holiday singled on a line drive to right field.
However, the Lions quickly tied it back up in the bottom of the inning, as Central’s Gage Gray singled on a similar line drive to right.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Central went on to tie things back up at 2-2. Caleb Griffis drove in a clutch run when he singled to send Gray home.
Both teams went three-up, three-down in the eighth inning, but the ninth saw more runs than the rest of the game combined. Cedartown scored three runs until a line-out to Griffis ended the inning.
Central had work to do, down 5-2 in the bottom of the ninth.
The Lions churned out two runs off a ground-out by Griffis and a Brandon Musick single, but unfortunately for Central, Cedartown pitcher Xavier Holiday struck out Vacari Swain to end the game.
Holiday closed the game for Cedartown. He surrendered two runs on three hits over his one inning, striking out two. Starter for the Bulldogs Jay O’Neal allowed two runs on four hits and eight strikeouts.
Sam Turner was on the mound for Central. Turner surrendered two runs on five hits over five innings, striking out four and walking one. Musick threw the final four innings in relief, allowing three runs three hits
Cedartown racked up eight hits on the night. Xavier Holiday, Reece Tanner, and MJ Holiday each had multiple hits for the Bulldogs. MJ Holiday went 3-for-4 at the plate, leading Cedartown in hits. The Bulldogs also went error-free in the field on defense.
Central also had a good night at the plate, piling up seven hits. Gray and Griffis each had multiple hits for the Lions. Gray led Central with three hits on three at bats.
