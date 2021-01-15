Cecil Vaughn, 79, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Jan. 9, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.
