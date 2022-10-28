The wonderful life of Cecil Gravlee Duffee, Jr came to a close on October 26, 2022, at the age of 98. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama on July 10, 1924. His parents were Nell Devine Duffee and Cecil Gravlee Duffee, Sr. He attended Lake View Grammar School for two years then moved to Dadeville, Alabama where he attended public schools there until 11th grade. He graduated from The Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1942 where he excelled in football. He entered the University of Alabama for his freshman year in the summer of that same year but joined the Navy in December 1942. He was sent to the Officer’s Training Program at Howard College (now Samford University) for 1 year, then to the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland for 3 years. While there, he played football for the Navy. He received a medical discharge due to a leg injury. He returned to the University of Alabama and graduated in 1947. While at the University of Alabama, he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, the Jasons Society, and the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.

In 1949, he married his love, Mary Francis Montgomery (“Sis”) from Opelika, Alabama. Together they began a life of service to God, church, community, and family. They enjoyed over 50 years of marriage, raising 5 children, and many adventures. Together they built and began the Church of the Living Waters in Still Waters, which remained close and dear to his heart. After Sis passed in 1999, Cecil married Martha Graves in 2003. They enjoyed traveling, fun with friends and family, yard work, and nature.

