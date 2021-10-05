Cecil Eugene Daniel, 78, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Tanner Medical Center.
He was born April 2, 1943 in Bowdon, Georgia, the son of Jepp and Lois Daniel. Cecil graduated from Bowdon High School, Class of 1961. Following graduation, he worked different jobs until joining the US Air Force in 1965 serving as sergeant. He returned home in 1968 going to work at Southwire for over 30 years until retirement.
Cecil is preceded in death by his parents Jepp and Lois Daniel; his brother, Bill Daniel, and sister, Mary Morgan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carolyn Webb Daniel; his sons, Steve (Melanie) Daniel, Scott Daniel, Brian (Allison) Daniel: daughter, Brandi Daniel (Michael Smith); his siblings, Jim (Barbara) Daniel, Fannie Bell (Kirby) Farmer, Brenda (Tony) Hyde, Lucy Morgan; his brother-in-law, Harvey Morgan; his sister-in-law, Dottie Daniel; and 11 grandchildren,12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Sardis Baptist Church. Bro. Darnell Teal, Mr. Brian Daniel, and Mr. Brent Day will officiate. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Tim Morgan, Kevin Morgan, Jeff Farmer, David Daniel, Donald Daniel, Marc Sims and Tim Thompson.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 4:00 till 7:00 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
