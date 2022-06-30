Water and sewer connection fees are going up for Carroll County Water customers as of Sept. 1, according to a recent announcement by the CCWA, but monthly consumption rates will remain the same.
The monthly base fee for 0-2 units of water increased by $1.50 and was reflected on December, 2021 bills. A billing unit is considered 100 cubic feet of water which is equivalent to 748 gallons.
Matt Windom, the authority executive director since 2006, told the Times-Georgian in a Thursday interview, that supply and installation costs have escalated dramatically during the last three years.
“As an example, we were paying approximately $2.50 per foot for copper tubing in 2019,” the Bowdon native and Georgia Tech engineering graduate said, “and it was going for $5.32 per foot six months ago.”
“Because of the skyrocketing costs, we bought more than we needed at the time, a year’s worth, to hold down costs,” he explained.
Windom said that the CCWA “ate” increases in costs related to water and sewer connections during the last few years, but the continued escalating costs made the decision to raise connection fees necessary.
Obviously, the cost of virtually all supplies, materials, and labor costs have jumped, Windom noted.
Beginning Sept. 1, new connection charges for water provided by the Carroll County Water Authority via a 3/4-inch meter size will increase from $1,600 to $3,000. Water connections range from 3/4-inch to 8-inches, the former used primarily by home owners large industries and commercial entities.
Sewer connection fees for a 3/4-inch connection will move from the current $4,000 to $7,500 and from $7,500 to $15,000 for a 1-inch connection.
The CCWA has a customer base that currently includes approximately 20,000 households, 95% of whom are residential users.
The Carroll County Water Authority is a subdivision of the State of Georgia independent government unit that is not a part of Carroll County government and therefore does not receive county tax revenue. Funding comes from water and sewage connection fees and revenue generated from providing water to approximately 20,000 households via more than 800 miles of water mains located throughout the county’s 503 square miles.
The 660-acre, 4-billion gallon Snake Creek Reservoir near Whitesburg in the southern portion of Carroll County, also known as Lake Seaton, is the primary source of water for the county system. A $30 million expansion of the site is underway that will increase the plant’s treatment capacity from 8 million gallons per day (MGD) to 12 MGD. Completion is expected by the 1st quarter of 2023.
“This will hopefully cover our needs for the next decade or so,” Windom said, “but it is very important that we keep looking ahead and planning for the future.
With the need for future expansion to meet the needs of a growing Carroll County, Windom said that plans are continuing to take shape for the new Indian Creek Reservoir in the northern half of the county.
“We plan to start the design phase of the dam during the next 12 months and will hopefully then be able to determine a project start date,” Windom explained.
“It’s a slow, methodical process that involves a lot of government processes and procedures, as well as holding public meetings. It took us 15 years to get the permit that we were granted in 2021,” he explained.
