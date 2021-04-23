Carroll County School System (CCSS) recently announced the 2020-2021 STAR students and STAR teachers.
STAR students are exemplary individuals— usually at the top of their graduating class. They not only excel in their normal studies, but in extracurricular activities as well.
STAR teachers are nominated by the STAR students. They are contributors to the academic success of STAR students.
In previous years, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce has hosted banquets to individually recognize students and teachers from each of the five schools. However, there will not be an in-person celebration this year due to COVID-19.
The STAR student and STAR teacher for Bowdon High School are Emily Stone and Dana Ray.
Stone is a dedicated student who manages to find time to engage in multiple clubs. She is a four-year member of the band and tennis team. She also serves as the President of the National Honor Society, the Student Council Treasurer, and is a member of the National Technical Honor Society, Tri-M Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, and the Key Club.
After graduation, she plans to attend Georgia Tech to pursue a degree in industrial engineering.
The STAR student and STAR teacher from Central High School are Naomi Norbraten and Caroline Crow.
Norbraten is the President of the BETA Club. She serves as the captain for the academic team and is the senior officer in the Drama Club. She will be attending Yale University to study biomolecular engineering and Spanish.
The STAR student and STAR teacher from Mount Zion High School are Aaron Hanson and Adam Watts.
Hanson is a member of the debate team. He also serves as a member in the National Honor Society and the BETA Club. After he graduates, he plans to attend the University of West Georgia to pursue a degree in computer science.
The STAR student and STAR teacher from Temple High School are Joshua Mitchell and Jessica Bohlen.
Mitchell is a member of the academic team. He also serves as a member of the National Honor Society and Science Olympiad. Once he graduates, he plans to attend Georgia Tech to pursue a degree in computer engineering.
The STAR student and STAR teacher from Villa Rica High School are Emmanuel Ramos and Carl Jordan.
Ramos is actively involved in the Beta Club. He also serves in the Art Club, and the marching band. After graduation, he plans to attend the Savannah College of Arts and Design.
Because it is no easy task to juggle school work, and club activities, while also preparing for college, CCSS is pleased with all of the efforts brought forth from each of the students and teachers this year.
“We congratulate each of these bright and well-rounded students for what they have already accomplished, and we look forward to seeing their continued success,” said Scott Cowart, superintendent of the Carroll County School System. “Our STAR teachers are truly deserving of their recognition as well.
“These educators work very hard to provide premier learning opportunities. And they clearly demonstrate our district’s purpose of positively changing lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.