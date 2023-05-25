There are more questions than answers regarding an early morning shooting at the Sunoco station on Carrollton Villa Rica Highway.
Early reports are that a dispute happened outside the gas station between two men. Both were armed and one was shot.
Carroll County Information Officer Ashley Hulsey said the CCSO's Criminal Investigation Division is still working to decipher the events that led up to the shooting and the condition of the victim.
At press time, the victim was reportedly "still alive," according to Hulsey.
Hulsey noted that the investigation is ongoing and "could be self-defense."
No charges have been filed. CCSO is still reviewing camera footage of the incident and conducting interviews.
Details were even murkier early Thursday morning.
"Seems it was a dispute, both parties were armed and we are investigating to see who, what, when, where and why someone will be charged," Hulsey said via text message late Thursday, "and figure out the victim's status."
Initially on Thursday morning Hulsey reported that there was a suspect in custody and that the incident happened outside the store.
It is a continuing investigation.
