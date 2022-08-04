A two-vehicle crash involving a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Wednesday sent one individual to an Atlanta hospital via Air Life.
On Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 12:01 p.m., troopers from Georgia State Patrol Post 4 Villa Rica responded to a two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 113 at Hog Liver Road in Carroll County.
According to the GSP Public Information Officer, a Nissan truck was traveling north on Highway 113 while a Carroll County Sheriff's Office GMC truck with emergency blue lights and siren activated, was traveling north on Highway 113 behind the Nissan truck.
As the CCSO’s GMC proceeded to pass on the left, the Nissan truck attempted to turn left onto Hog Liver Road. After impact, both the CCSO’s GMC truck and the Nissan truck left the roadway, according to the PIO.
The driver of the Nissan truck was flown by Air Life to an Atlanta Hospital, and the passenger was injured but not transported by emergency medical services. The CCSO investigators in the GMC truck were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The injury status of those involved is unknown at this time.
The crash is still under investigation. The Georgia State Patrol Troop D Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is also investigating.
