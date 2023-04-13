The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has announced their 2023 Sheriff’s Office Youth Camp. The camp will be split into two separate sessions, the first on July 10 and 11, and the second session on July 12 and 13. July 14 will be a family cookout bringing both sessions together.
The Sheriff’s Office Youth Camp is an event free to attend and is designed for kids ages 7 to 12. According to Lieutenant Greg Holcomb with the CCSO, there are an average of about 125 kids at the camp each year. The camp is funded by Sheriff Terry Langley and Carroll EMC funds the family cookout for the kids and family through an Operation Roundup grant. The camp has been going for over 10 years and was started by Lt. Greg Holcomb and Sergeant Lee Maxwell who was heavily involved in the camp until he passed away in 2020.
According to the 2022 camp schedule provided by Holcomb, the kids attending the camp will arrive at 8:00 a.m. to get their t-shirts, eat breakfast, and meet Sheriff Langley before they go to their first stop being the Midtown Water Park on Alabama Street. After a couple of hours at the water park campers will return to the Recreation Department before splitting into two groups at the Sheriff’s Office. One group will get to check out a patrol car, Hummer, and see the Carroll County drones. The other group gets to see the Sheriff’s Office and tour the jail. After an hour the groups switch to get the opportunity to experience everything.
The second day will work with other members of public safety. According to the 2022 schedule, campers were taken to the range on Lovvorn Road where Carroll EMC gives a power line safety presentation, the campers will get to see a helicopter landing, and meet people from the Carrollton Fire Department, West Georgia Ambulance and see the helicopter. From the range, campers will go to the Carrollton AMP for lunch followed by walking to the Carroll County Courthouse for a tour and mock trial. After the mock trial, everyone will return to the Recreation Department Gym for a K-9 program and a program on internet safety and bullying.
The final camp day in 2022 consisted of both session one and two and started with a reptile show from Jason Clark. After lunch the kids took a bus to Spinnerz Skating to skate for a couple of hours. After skating the campers returned to the Recreation Department to play outdoor games until the family cookout that began at 6:00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.