The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has announced their 2023 Sheriff’s Office Youth Camp. The camp will be split into two separate sessions, the first on July 10 and 11, and the second session on July 12 and 13. July 14 will be a family cookout bringing both sessions together.

The Sheriff’s Office Youth Camp is an event free to attend and is designed for kids ages 7 to 12. According to Lieutenant Greg Holcomb with the CCSO, there are an average of about 125 kids at the camp each year. The camp is funded by Sheriff Terry Langley and Carroll EMC funds the family cookout for the kids and family through an Operation Roundup grant. The camp has been going for over 10 years and was started by Lt. Greg Holcomb and Sergeant Lee Maxwell who was heavily involved in the camp until he passed away in 2020.

Trending Videos