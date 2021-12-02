The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say on Monday they received several citizen complaints of a “Missed Jury Scam”.
“Several surrounding counties had the same event and we wanted to put a PSA to hopefully stop it, and hope people won’t fall victim,” said Ashley Hulsey, Communications Director.
A Facebook post made by the CCSO says, “Someone is contacting individuals pretending to be an employee of our office and asking for green dot cards to avoid a warrant being taken out for the individuals arrest due to missing jury duty.”
A green dot card is a card that can be purchased with cash at different stores, Hulsey said.
“They ask you to scratch off the back of the card to get the code,” said Hulsey. “You give them the code over the phone and they take the money from the card.”
Hulsey told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that once the code has been given it is hard to get it back.
“Once someone does this, it is very hard to prosecute, if you can even identify the source of the scam due to the victim willingly providing the information,” said Hulsey.
“If someone gathers enough information from the caller and it is traceable, we can conduct an investigation. I do not believe there was enough at this time for that.”
