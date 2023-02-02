The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has announced on their Facebook page that they are bringing back their 30 guns in 30 days raffle. 

Tickets are $100 each which is twice as much as they were when the raffle took place in September 2018 and 2019. Tickets can be purchased at the Barnes Store in Carrollton, Southern Gun Traders in Bowdon, the Sheriff's office or via Venmo.

