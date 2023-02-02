The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has announced on their Facebook page that they are bringing back their 30 guns in 30 days raffle.
Tickets are $100 each which is twice as much as they were when the raffle took place in September 2018 and 2019. Tickets can be purchased at the Barnes Store in Carrollton, Southern Gun Traders in Bowdon, the Sheriff's office or via Venmo.
The 30 days of drawing will begin on April 1. The money made from the raffle will go to support community programs throughout Carroll County.
The Facebook post put out by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also clarified that all participants must be 21 to enter the raffle and be able to pass a background check.
"That raffle helped us fund community programs that we are not budgeted for," Langley said on the CCSO Facebook post announcing the raffle. "One of the program is a summer camp that we have every year."
The list of guns being raffled includes handguns, shotguns and rifles that could be used when hunting. Langley told an Atlanta television station, "I've been in the business 40 years and criminals commit crimes, not things. A weapon is just a method, a tool used by an evil person, but it's the evil person that commits the crime."
If all 500 tickets are sold it would bring $50,000 in proceeds to the sheriff's office. When asked about where the proceeds will go Langley said, "It helps us with our firearm safety course that we teach every month, as well as our citizen's academy."
