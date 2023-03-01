Two Carroll County residents have been arrested on child molestation charges within the last week.
After an investigation from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the Carroll County Criminal Investigation Division, Christopher Harness of Carroll County has been arrested for child molestation.
A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office patrol took an incident report alleging that Christopher Harness inappropriately touched a four-year-old child. A forensic interview was completed with the victim at the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center where the victim disclosed to investigators that Harness had touched her inappropriately.
Harness was taken into custody at the Sheriff’s Office where he reportedly admitted he touched the victim. He was charged by Carroll County with child molestation. Harness had his bond denied at his first court appearance on Feb. 24, 2023.
After another separate investigation from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and separate interviews, Chelsea Englett was arrested for two counts of child molestation.
According to the investigation in Oct. 2020, Englett allegedly convinced a 13-year-old girl to perform a sexual act on her while staying the night during a Halloween party. The incident was reported on June 8, 2022 to Deputy TJ Repetto. Law enforcement conducted separate interviews with Englett and the victim, the victim disclosed that sexual contact between her and Englett happened on two separate occasions.
The case was later sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review. After review, Englett was indicted on two counts of child molestation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.