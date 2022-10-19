Sharkeria Bennett

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the community for information regarding the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen last week.

The CCSO is on the lookout and seeking information regarding Sharkeria Sharnae Bennett, 17. Classified as a runaway juvenile on Wednesday, she was last seen by her family on Oct. 11, 2022 in the 200 block of Tumlin Lake Road in Temple. According to information provided by the family, investigators have been informed that is an ongoing occurrence with Bennett and she “usually returns home.” 

