The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the community for information regarding the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen last week.
The CCSO is on the lookout and seeking information regarding Sharkeria Sharnae Bennett, 17. Classified as a runaway juvenile on Wednesday, she was last seen by her family on Oct. 11, 2022 in the 200 block of Tumlin Lake Road in Temple. According to information provided by the family, investigators have been informed that is an ongoing occurrence with Bennett and she “usually returns home.”
Investigators have checked places where she could be without any success. Bennett does not have a phone on her, per CCSO officials.
Bennett is five feet and seven inches weighing 193 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and purple shirt, black sweatpants, black and white Nike shoes and carrying a black backpack.
According to CCSO officials, Bennett’s family wants to know she is safe and wants her to come home. Individuals should contact Investigator Josh Lambert at 770-830-5916 or by email at jlambert@carrollsheriff.com with any information that may lead to her whereabouts.
