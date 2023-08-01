The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for its annual Citizens Academy.
According to the release by the CCSO, Sheriff Terry Langley announced the date for the academy, which will be held Thursday Sept. 7, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office located on 1000 Newnan Road.
This event brings together a group of Carroll County residents interested in learning more about the operations and challenges law enforcement endure in the county. According to the CCSO, participants in each session must commit to meeting one three hour night per week for a period of eight weeks.
According to the release, the meeting will cover topics such as criminal investigations, patrol, jail detention, department tours, and many other items. Dinner will also be served before each class. Upon graduation, individuals will have the opportunity to participate in a ride along with the patrol division as well as attend firearms safety training at a firearms training center.
Participation is open to residents of Carroll County, in-town business owners and individuals with an interest in the county who have not previously attended a CCSO citizens academy. The application can be found under the community programs tab on www.carrollsheriff.com. Interested parties may contact Sergeant Corey Allen at callen@carrollsheriff.com for additional information.
