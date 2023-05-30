Carroll County Major Craig Dodson spoke with the Times-Georgian about the active shooter training offered by the county to businesses, schools, places of worship and more.
The most recent training the Sheriff’s Office has given was a class with the District Attorney’s office at the courthouse. The training lasts for about two hours and during this time those in attendance learn about the statistical information and dynamics of an active shooter.
Dodson spoke more specifically about what was discussed at the courthouse saying, “we discussed what their roles and responsibilities would be based on their position at the courthouse. We want to leave people with what their roles are and what options they have to make their best decisions based on the threat and how they can react to a fluid situation.
“I and all members of the DA’s Office thank Sheriff Langley and Major Dodson for this active shooter training and the constant security they provide at the courthouse. While we pray we never need to rely on the knowledge conveyed in this training, all members of the courthouse community are better prepared for such a scenario," Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford said.
The Sheriff’s Office has hosted around 50 classes over the last decade, but Dodson noted that “demand for the training has grown in light of recent events around the country.” The CCSO travel to the location of where the training will be relative so that people can see what is around them as they create these plans. There is no cost for the training, courtesy of the CCSO.
