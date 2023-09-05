The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the members of the Central Elementary School and Central Middle School cluster are mourning the loss of School Resource Officer, Robert Scott Smith, 66, of Carrollton, who passed away on Sept. 3, 2023

Smith served as a Deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years as part of his 40 year law enforcement career. Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office, Smith worked with the Marietta Police Department and the Villa Rica Police Department.