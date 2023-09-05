The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the members of the Central Elementary School and Central Middle School cluster are mourning the loss of School Resource Officer, Robert Scott Smith, 66, of Carrollton, who passed away on Sept. 3, 2023
Smith served as a Deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years as part of his 40 year law enforcement career. Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office, Smith worked with the Marietta Police Department and the Villa Rica Police Department.
Social media posts abounded in tribute to Smith
“The Central community is saddened and mourning the loss of CMS and CES school resource officer Scott Smith. He loved our Lions fiercely and took to heart the job of the first line of protecting our schools. We love you, our hearts are heavy,” stated Central Middle School’s Facebook page.
A similar post appeared on the page of the Carroll County Sheriff’s office over the weekend.
“He was a dedicated member of the Sheriff’s Office and loved his SRO duties at the school where he watched over all the students and staff, and even his own children when they were students as well,” CCSO stated. “He will be dearly missed and we will share arrangements when they are made available. Please take a moment to say a prayer for his family and co-workers.”
Smith began his career with CCSO in August 2006 and served as a Deputy, and also assisted in the court services division. But his passion was serving as a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Central Middle School. He was also Accreditation Manager which tasked him with keeping the department up to date on policies and procedures which Langley said was “a job is very tedious and takes time and dedication to complete every year.”
Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley went even further in his tribute to Smith on Tuesday.
“Our office is deeply sadden by the passing of Deputy Scott Smith,” Langley said. “Scott was a dedicated veteran officer who cared about his community. He will be missed not only by the Carroll County Sheriff’s office but also the faculty and Students at Central Middle School where he touched many lives.Our thoughts and heart felt prayers are with his family.”
Smith’s family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
The funeral will be on Sept. 8, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. and members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department will be seated as Honorary Pallbearers. The funeral will take place at the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home and be officiated by Reverend Carlton Rivers. Interment will follow at the Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery.
