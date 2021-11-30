The Carrollton City Board of Education recently approved $7,000 in funding to support specific enrichment opportunities at all four schools for 2021-2022.
The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation began subsidizing field trips three years ago as a new initiative to support teaching and learning in the district.
Since its inception in 1993, the foundation has disbursed more than $800,000 in scholarships and grants through its three program areas — student scholarships, instructional grants, and enrichment experiences for students.
According to the National Education Association, students who are exposed to more experiences think more broadly and do better in school.
Laurie Fleck, executive director of the CCS Education Foundation, said that the funding will help support various field trips within the district.
Some of these experiences include a trip to Washington, D.C., for Carrollton Upper Elementary School students, a trip to the Georgia Aquarium and Mercedes Benz Stadium for Carrollton Elementary students, and a trip to New York City, where Carrollton High School performing arts students will attend a broadway immersion experience.
Fleck added that field trips will help expose all students to the world around them.
“Every student comes to a classroom with different life experiences,” said Fleck. “Field trips expose all students to world outside their own, building cultural understanding and tolerance.
“I think by providing more trips for kids, we are giving them a leg up in discovering more about themselves, their community, and the world to cultivate their future aspirations.”
In addition, Fleck said that field trips have been shown to improve graduation rates because the experiences provides hands-on learning, making academic concepts more memorable.
“When I think back on my experiences in school growing up, one thing I vividly remember is the field trips that I took with my classmates,” said Fleck. “Those experiences helped build relationships with my peers and reinforced things we studied in class.
“For example, I still remember learning about the types of foods astronauts consumed in space when my fourth-grade class took an overnight field trip to the Huntsville Space Center. There are memories made from those types of trips that students are left reminiscing for the rest of their lives.”
